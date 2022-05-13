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Former Press Secretary Calls Psaki Unethical For What She Just Did On The Podium
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51 views • May 13, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not hold back on his thoughts of Jen Psaki negotiating a media deal with MSNBC while still holding the position of Press Secretary. He called her unethical and wrong.
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