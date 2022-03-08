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Chemical Castration Court Targets Innocence: Father's Rights Stripped
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11 views • March 08, 2022
Stew Peters Show
The war in the US is growing more and more hostile as figures like Antifa and the radical left are gaining power in our universities. Gender ideologies and puberty blockers are destroying the upcoming generation, but Republicans are making a stand. Texas State House candidate Jeff Younger joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the mutilation of America’s children, and his plans to stop it.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwrc9l-chemical-castration-court-targets-innocence-fathers-rights-stripped.html
The war in the US is growing more and more hostile as figures like Antifa and the radical left are gaining power in our universities. Gender ideologies and puberty blockers are destroying the upcoming generation, but Republicans are making a stand. Texas State House candidate Jeff Younger joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the mutilation of America’s children, and his plans to stop it.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwrc9l-chemical-castration-court-targets-innocence-fathers-rights-stripped.html
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