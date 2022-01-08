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Part 3 Genesis to Revelation, Vatican, Twin Towers and Obama, Satanist's Rituals, Save The Children!
I have a type O should say Part 3 sorry my bad. I will have 2 more parts I have a long video and lot of things going on. Please pray for the children and stay safe.
Exodus 2:23-25
23 And it came to pass in process of time, that the king of Egypt died: and the children of Israel sighed by reason of the bondage, and they cried, and their cry came up unto God by reason of the bondage.
24 And God heard their groaning, and God remembered his covenant with Abraham, with Isaac, and with Jacob.
25 And God looked upon the children of Israel, and God had respect unto them.
Revelation 9:13-19
13 And the sixth angel sounded, and I heard a voice from the four horns of the golden altar which is before God,
14 Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates.
15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men.
16 And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred thousand thousand: and I heard the number of them.
17 And thus I saw the horses in the vision, and them that sat on them, having breastplates of fire, and of jacinth, and brimstone: and the heads of the horses were as the heads of lions; and out of their mouths issued fire and smoke and brimstone.
18 By these three was the third part of men killed, by the fire, and by the smoke, and by the brimstone, which issued out of their mouths.
19 For their power is in their mouth, and in their tails: for their tails were like unto serpents, and had heads, and with them they do hurt.
National Liberty Alliance to learn our Constitution \www.nationallibertyalliance.org
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WHAT MUST I DO TO BE SAVED Believe on the Lord Jesus
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn