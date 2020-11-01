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The Occult Truth About Donald Trump
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142 views • November 01, 2020
The Great Confusion 0:20
Rabbit Hole Levels 3:44
The Satanic Collective 4:59
Trump's Personality 15:16
Agenda Key Points 17:31
It’s either Trump or Biden. This is a not about choosing a lesser evil, but a choice between good and evil. In this world, Evil is perceived as good and Good is made to look evil.
Donald Trump is a good man.
https://www.france24.com/en/20200729-doctor-in-video-retweeted-by-trump-believes-us-government-is-run-by-reptilians
Trump reads "The Snake" poem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSrOXvoNLwg
Jimmy Kimmel & Robert Mueller Apply Preemptive Anti Reptilian Disclosure Tactic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofwxcpkPbeg
Rabbit Hole Levels 3:44
The Satanic Collective 4:59
Trump's Personality 15:16
Agenda Key Points 17:31
It’s either Trump or Biden. This is a not about choosing a lesser evil, but a choice between good and evil. In this world, Evil is perceived as good and Good is made to look evil.
Donald Trump is a good man.
https://www.france24.com/en/20200729-doctor-in-video-retweeted-by-trump-believes-us-government-is-run-by-reptilians
Trump reads "The Snake" poem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSrOXvoNLwg
Jimmy Kimmel & Robert Mueller Apply Preemptive Anti Reptilian Disclosure Tactic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofwxcpkPbeg
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