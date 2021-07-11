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Pleiadian contact Colleen Thomas on Reptilians and Shadow Government [Chinese subtitle] 昴宿星人聯繫者警告：人類的敵人是在背後控制影子政府的爬蟲人
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163 views • July 11, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLvp8vyp2gE
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLvp8vyp2gE
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