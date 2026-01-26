BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 229.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
1 follower
Follow
0
6 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls "spokespeople" and "golden pens".


"How much has the spirit had to fight against the rebellion of the matter! Humankind, often reaching great development and advancement in the sciences and in human life, yet shows no spiritual advancement. Religions have failed to awaken humankind from this spiritual lethargy, where only mystification and fanaticism is found."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 229, Verse 26


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 229 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

