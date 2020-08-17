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Health Dictator Calls Citizens "Slaves" at the Omaha Clown Council
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27 views • August 17, 2020
Health Dictator Fake Dr. Adi Pfraudci addressing the Omaha Clown Council at the Omaha Clown Council Meeting. Upset with the lack of a mask mandates in Omaha, the Health Dictator berates the Clown Council for lack of action on BREATHING RESTRICTIONS. She also insults the citizens, to their face, by calling them "slaves" "animals" and "dogs".
Full Video: Mask Mandates at the Omaha Clown Council - https://youtu.be/3N3pq0Ninco
#omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #douglascounty #douglascountyhealth #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska
Full Video: Mask Mandates at the Omaha Clown Council - https://youtu.be/3N3pq0Ninco
#omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #douglascounty #douglascountyhealth #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska
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