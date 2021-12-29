The Century of The Self

At the end of of the 19th Century, a man named Sigmund Freud sought to understand the human mind, and how it worked. After many years of research, he developed a theory that would eventually change the course of human history. He said that human beings were primarily governed by primative forces that arre hidden deep inside our minds, and that if these forces were not manipulated and controlled by the ruling class, it would lead to them losing grip on power. Ever since then, the ruling class have used Freud's theories, and later, the propaganda techniques developed by his nephew, Edward Bernays to herd their human livestock in any direction they want us to go. In fact, all of the destruction that has been done to Western societies over the past 120 years is traceable right back to the social engineering techniques developed by these two men. You cannot understand what is happening now until you watch this great documentary.