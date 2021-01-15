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California Emergency Funds Go to Illegal Immigrants. WHY? Gavin Newsom gives taxpayers the finger
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106 views • January 15, 2021
California Gives Emergency Funds to Illegal Immigrants. WHY? Gavin Newsom screws taxpayers by giving away our money to undocumented workers while Californians languish. The scare resources that Leftist politicians virtue signal with. Sanctuary state treats its non-citizens better.
#GavinNewsom #California #IllegalImmigrants
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#GavinNewsom #California #IllegalImmigrants
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