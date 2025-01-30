Project 2025 Leader, Kevin Roberts Rebukes Seventh Day Adventists. Ted Wilson & Andrews University

Project 2025 Leader, Kevin Roberts gives a scathing rebuke to Ted Wilson, President of The General Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. Kevin Roberts is the current President of the Heritage foundation and he refused to accept federal funding or student aid while he was the president of Wyoming Catholic College. This is a rebuke to the lack of faith





Seventh-day Adventist Church sues Maryland over employment discrimination law. The Seventh-day Adventist Church has filed a lawsuit against Maryland over a recent state court decision that the denomination argues restricts its right to hire people who share Adventist beliefs.





Filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the lawsuit takes issue with a recent reinterpretation of the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act by the state supreme court that reportedly limits the religious exemption to the law.





"Plaintiffs have a constitutional right to hire only those who share their faith and support their religious mission," the complaint reads. "That right extends to all employees and is not contingent on whether Plaintiffs can convince a jury that a specific employee 'directly' furthers a 'core' mission of their organization."





The General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists is based in Silver Spring. It requires employees to be "baptized, tithe-paying member[s] in regular standing of the Seventh-day Adventist Church" and to refrain from things like sex outside of marriage, alcohol, homosexuality and immodest dress.





At issue, according to the complaint, was a Maryland Supreme Court decision released last year known as Doe v. Catholic Relief Services, which said that MFEPA's religious exemption "bars claims for religious, sexual orientation, and gender identity discrimination against religious organizations by employees who perform duties that directly further the core mission(s) of the religious entity."





According to the lawsuit, this interpretation conflicts with the SDA Church's hiring policy, which requires "all employees to be members in regular standing of the Church — regardless of their job title and responsibilities."





"Plaintiffs, however, fear that continuing with their current hiring practices could lead to liability under the Maryland Supreme Court's recent reinterpretation of MFEPA," continued the complaint.





"Given how recently the law changed, there has not yet been time for a clear history of enforcement to develop. Nevertheless, Defendants — far from disavowing enforcement — have made statements and taken actions confirming they are likely to attempt to enforce this new understanding of MFEPA's religious exemption against Plaintiffs."





The SDA Church is represented by Becket, a religious liberty law firm that has successfully argued First Amendment cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.





The complaint names several Maryland public officials as defendants, including Attorney General Anthony Brown, Maryland Commission on Civil Rights Acting Executive Director Cleveland L. Horton, and other members of the Civil Rights Commission.





Wyoming college says declining federal funds protects Catholic identity. Wyoming Catholic College, a Catholic university founded in 2005 in Lander, announced in late February that it "shall not participate in federal student loan programs."





The decision came after months of analysis and deliberations by the college and its board of directors.





"While the financial benefits are undeniable," said a news release, "the increasingly burdensome regulatory requirements are clearly troubling for faith-based institutions."





Roberts told Catholic News Service in an interview that he finds it an "affront to our Catholic identity that we cannot provide something that would clearly benefit our students and would clearly benefit this institution, because the government has overreached."





"Our Catholic identity might be further in danger as a result of receiving federal funds," he continued. "I say 'further in danger' because it is already [endangered] by the HHS mandate."





#KevinRoberts

#Project2025

#HeritageFoundation

#WyomingCatholicCollege





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House