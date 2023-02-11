Danger In The Skies: Del Bigtree Interviews Josh Yoder & Dr. Thomas Levy

THE HIGHWIRE
"I can tell you my phone rings every single week, almost every day I have a pilot calling me with cardiac issues...or neurological dysfunction"
Del Bigtree interviews Josh Yoder and Dr. Thomas Levy. From Episode #306. Watch the entire, unedited episode here:
https://rumble.com/v28wuj4-episode-306-danger-in-the-skies.html
See Also:
Steve Kirsch Pilot & FAA Reports
https://substack.com/search/FAA?focusedPublicationId=548354
................
The Highwire:
https://thehighwire.com/
Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN)
https://www.icandecide.org/
Del Bigtree Videos On This Channel:
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20Del%20Bigtree
................
U.S. Freedom Flyers
https://www.usfreedomflyers.org/
US Freedom Flyers: Safety & Liability
https://etana.substack.com/p/us-freedom-flyers-safety-and-liability
Captain Bob Snow: His Cardiac Arrest, FAA Negligence, Other Pilots Suffering Vaccine Injuries
https://rumble.com/v27xbl8-captain-bob-snow-his-cardiac-arrest-faa-negligence-other-pilots-suffering-v.html
Danger In The Skies: mRNA Vaccines & The Airline Industry (DailyClout & US Freedom Flyers)
https://rumble.com/v26qvxy-danger-in-the-skies-mrna-vaccines-and-the-airline-industry-dailyclout-and-u.html
European Parliament Group: Are You Safe On A Plane? No. You Are Not.
https://rumble.com/v1blkp3-european-parliament-group-are-you-safe-on-a-plane-no.-you-are-not..html
If You Run A U.S. Airline, I'm Willing To Help Pay The Costs To Have All Your Pilots Tested For Cardiac Issues
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/if-you-run-a-us-airline-im-willing
The Pilots: Australia
https://etana.substack.com/p/the-pilots-australia
Any Airline Which Isn't Screening All Its Pilots For Cardiac Issues Is Risking A Disaster That Will Cost Hundreds Of Innocent Lives
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/any-airline-which-isnt-screening
More Vaccine-Injured Pilots Speak Out As Groups Pressure Airlines, Regulators To End Mandates
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-airlines-mandates/
US Naval Air Forces Orders “Safety Pause” For Aircraft After Multiple Deadly Southern California Crashes
https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/us-naval-air-forces-orders-safety-pause-for-aircraft-after-multiple-deadly-southern-california-crashes/
18 Major Airlines, FAA, and DOT to Be Sued Over COVID Vaccine Mandates
https://www.theepochtimes.com/18-major-airlines-faa-and-dot-to-be-sued-over-covid-vaccine-mandates_4484295.html
Steve Kirsch Interviews American Airlines Captain Robert Snow
https://rumble.com/v154b6d-steve-kirsch-interviews-american-airlines-captain-robert-snow.html
Steve Kirsch Interviews Josh Yoder About Vaccine-Damaged American Airlines Captain Bob Snow
https://rumble.com/v11rzpa-steve-kirsch-interviews-josh-yoder-about-vaccine-damaged-american-airlines-.html
Unvaccinated Pilots Fighting For Medical Freedom
https://www.usfreedomflyers.org/medical-freedom/unvaccinated-pilots-fighting-for-medical-freedom-2/
American Airlines Captain Bob Snow Speaks Out About His Vaccine-Caused Heart Attack
https://rumble.com/v11npnr-american-airlines-captain-bob-snow-speaks-out-about-his-vaccine-caused-hear.html
Vaccinated Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest - Freedom Flyers Expose MASSIVE Airline Cover-Up
https://rumble.com/v11ix2z-vaccinated-pilot-goes-into-cardiac-arrest-freedom-flyers-expose-massive-air.html
"80% Of Airline Pilots Aren't Going To Take The Booster"
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/80-of-airline-pilots-arent-going?s=r
COVID Vaccine Mandates Are Killing Aviation, Healthcare, Other Critical Services. Is It Intentional?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-mandates-aviation-healthcare-critical-services/
United Airlines "Pilot Incapacitation" Memo
https://sunfellow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/I_21_260_Pilot-incapacitation_SEP14.pdf
Southwest Airlines Canceled Nearly 350 More Flights On Monday Amid Vaccine Mandate
https://insiderpaper.com/southwest-airlines-canceled-nearly-350-more-flights-on-monday/
U.S. Air Force Doctor Warns Pilots Of 'Sudden Cardiac Death' After Jabs
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/10/04/us-army-aviation-doctor-warns-pilots-of-sudden-cardiac-death-after-jabs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.