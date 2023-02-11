Create New Account
Danger In The Skies: Del Bigtree Interviews Josh Yoder & Dr. Thomas Levy
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
 THE HIGHWIRE  

"I can tell you my phone rings every single week, almost every day I have a pilot calling me with cardiac issues...or neurological dysfunction"

Del Bigtree interviews Josh Yoder and Dr. Thomas Levy. From Episode #306. Watch the entire, unedited episode here:

https://rumble.com/v28wuj4-episode-306-danger-in-the-skies.html

See Also:

Steve Kirsch Pilot & FAA Reports

https://substack.com/search/FAA?focusedPublicationId=548354

................

The Highwire:

https://thehighwire.com/

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN)

https://www.icandecide.org/


Del Bigtree Videos On This Channel:

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20Del%20Bigtree

................

U.S. Freedom Flyers

https://www.usfreedomflyers.org/


US Freedom Flyers: Safety & Liability

https://etana.substack.com/p/us-freedom-flyers-safety-and-liability


Captain Bob Snow: His Cardiac Arrest, FAA Negligence, Other Pilots Suffering Vaccine Injuries

https://rumble.com/v27xbl8-captain-bob-snow-his-cardiac-arrest-faa-negligence-other-pilots-suffering-v.html

Danger In The Skies: mRNA Vaccines & The Airline Industry (DailyClout & US Freedom Flyers)

https://rumble.com/v26qvxy-danger-in-the-skies-mrna-vaccines-and-the-airline-industry-dailyclout-and-u.html

European Parliament Group: Are You Safe On A Plane? No. You Are Not.

https://rumble.com/v1blkp3-european-parliament-group-are-you-safe-on-a-plane-no.-you-are-not..html


If You Run A U.S. Airline, I'm Willing To Help Pay The Costs To Have All Your Pilots Tested For Cardiac Issues

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/if-you-run-a-us-airline-im-willing


The Pilots: Australia

https://etana.substack.com/p/the-pilots-australia


Any Airline Which Isn't Screening All Its Pilots For Cardiac Issues Is Risking A Disaster That Will Cost Hundreds Of Innocent Lives

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/any-airline-which-isnt-screening


More Vaccine-Injured Pilots Speak Out As Groups Pressure Airlines, Regulators To End Mandates

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-airlines-mandates/


US Naval Air Forces Orders “Safety Pause” For Aircraft After Multiple Deadly Southern California Crashes

https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/us-naval-air-forces-orders-safety-pause-for-aircraft-after-multiple-deadly-southern-california-crashes/


18 Major Airlines, FAA, and DOT to Be Sued Over COVID Vaccine Mandates

https://www.theepochtimes.com/18-major-airlines-faa-and-dot-to-be-sued-over-covid-vaccine-mandates_4484295.html


Steve Kirsch Interviews American Airlines Captain Robert Snow

https://rumble.com/v154b6d-steve-kirsch-interviews-american-airlines-captain-robert-snow.html


Steve Kirsch Interviews Josh Yoder About Vaccine-Damaged American Airlines Captain Bob Snow

https://rumble.com/v11rzpa-steve-kirsch-interviews-josh-yoder-about-vaccine-damaged-american-airlines-.html


Unvaccinated Pilots Fighting For Medical Freedom

https://www.usfreedomflyers.org/medical-freedom/unvaccinated-pilots-fighting-for-medical-freedom-2/


American Airlines Captain Bob Snow Speaks Out About His Vaccine-Caused Heart Attack

https://rumble.com/v11npnr-american-airlines-captain-bob-snow-speaks-out-about-his-vaccine-caused-hear.html


Vaccinated Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest - Freedom Flyers Expose MASSIVE Airline Cover-Up

https://rumble.com/v11ix2z-vaccinated-pilot-goes-into-cardiac-arrest-freedom-flyers-expose-massive-air.html


"80% Of Airline Pilots Aren't Going To Take The Booster"

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/80-of-airline-pilots-arent-going?s=r


COVID Vaccine Mandates Are Killing Aviation, Healthcare, Other Critical Services. Is It Intentional?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-mandates-aviation-healthcare-critical-services/


United Airlines "Pilot Incapacitation" Memo

https://sunfellow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/I_21_260_Pilot-incapacitation_SEP14.pdf


Southwest Airlines Canceled Nearly 350 More Flights On Monday Amid Vaccine Mandate

https://insiderpaper.com/southwest-airlines-canceled-nearly-350-more-flights-on-monday/


U.S. Air Force Doctor Warns Pilots Of 'Sudden Cardiac Death' After Jabs

https://freewestmedia.com/2021/10/04/us-army-aviation-doctor-warns-pilots-of-sudden-cardiac-death-after-jabs/


Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

