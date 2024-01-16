pt.3 The Military Settlement of the debt, Regulation Z, & you

Since the Military has ruled over 14th Amendment Citizens [Residents of the Forum] after the American Civil War, said Citizens are not part of the Public but voluntary slaves who are owned by THIS World Economic Forum/Corporatocracy. In other words, slaves are not part of the Public & have no Constitutional Rights! Citizen-Resident-slaves are the chief collateral covering the Military Settlement of THAT Maritime-commercial debt. You may not agree with what was just written here, but that is the truer expression in legal terms of "THIS one BIG Club which you ain't a member of!" It is a 'sovereign Club' & THEY don't allow/recognize me or you in, even when we lawfully Record that process!=Which makes what THEY do unlawful.

If you want to understand the World "Club" so as to deal with it rather than remaining confused, you must see the 2-dimensional World System as a corporation because that is the way it is in legal terms! When you do this you might be able to begin to escape The Matrix & return to the 3-dimensional physical reality & live towards a 4-D functioning future, rather than The ONE Satanic Time-line!

Did the Office of Military Settlements Pay Off the National Debt? Did this Office Pay Off the Debt by tricking those seeking legal REPRESENTATION into being "voluntary" 14th Amendment-slaves=to be collateral for the privately owned Corporate World debt? These Corporate sovereign Owners think THEY can kill-off a majority of the population & collect THEIR insured bodily property=thereby balancing-out/negating THEIR deficit.

The superseding Claim already filed/dated by Anna Von Reitz, Fiduciary & Assembly: https://annavonreitz.com/powerofstateassemblies.pdf

<= This is THE SMOKING GUN document regarding collateral: https://sarahwestall.com/did-the-office-of-military-settlements-pay-off-the-national-debt/

Citizen-journalists will not report this legal issue, as they are part of the cover-up/anti-disclosure. Some say THIS is just too BIG to comprehend... Would rather ignore it & pray it will go away or a White Hat/Savior will TAKE their identity=MARK of The BEAST away. "You, can't handle the truth!"

Regulation Z is regarding mortgages & "Truth in Lending Act"/full disclosure.





I fear "Idiots" & The Greedy have been in charge for too long & so The Masses are too used to being led by liars to know how to do something for themselves. ..And only Natural Law has the remedy for those who are too dumb or lazy to get out of A Great STORM when told in simple English to do so.

The reason THEY [the owners of the Corporatocracy & underlings] want the Budget passed is so THEY can stay in business-contract [with a cheating debt-based military-script-enforced-IOU]. If THEY don't get a new contract a People's government-by-the-People can fund "The Show" with asset-based tradeable public Federation Dollars.

When the Corporate ONE World Order hirelings actually work, THEY make matters worse for the general public -e.g. border invasion, compliance to JAB & Civil Rights elimination. It would be better for all of US if THEY just stayed home!

There needs to be NO Budget passed, as it is totally unbalanced/fake as the Corporatocratic System is bankrupt. Simply labeling it "Balanced" therefore Passed is only a lie=Kicking-the-can-further-down-the-Road again. What will happen when it's NOT passed is SERCO, the British payment System, will NO longer be the BOSS giving foreign orders. At this Time, the People's asset-based tradeable public Federation Dollar will re-hire approximately 15 -25% of former Service Providers as functioning government loyal to the u.s.a.