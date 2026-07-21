1997 NYC Manhattan - LIFE BEFORE 911 and CELL PHONES - Sights and sounds walking tour - largolux





Largo Lux

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4XLdC3y1rg





NY Manhattan 1997 - LIFE BEFORE CELL PHONES - Sights and sounds walking tour. Part 1





Capturing life before mobile phones in the 90s. A walking tour starts at the World Trade Centre complex in downtown Manhattan, then onto Chinatown, Soho, and Little Italy during the Feast of San Gennaro, and back to the World Trade Centre PATH subway. Recorded on the 16th of September, 1997.





Apologies for the shaky footage. The video was captured with an 8mm Sony camcorder with useless image stabilisation. Also check out part 2 here: NY Manhattan 1997 walking tour from midtow... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgQFsCM_suo