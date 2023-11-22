Biden takes luxurious vacation amid Middle East crisis

US President Joe Biden will spend Thanksgiving at David Rubenstein’s $39 million estate in Nantucket. It comes after the President celebrated his 81st birthday on Monday, November 20. President Biden has been criticised for spending more than 400 days of his time in office away from the White House. Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren said she "highly doubts he is working while he is on vacation". "This President is entirely asleep at the wheel, which means somebody is running this country into the ground," Ms Lahren said.







