Loveworld Festival of Music & Arts - 3rd Edition | November 23rd to 27th, 2022 - How Can You Participate?
Loveworld USA
Published 20 days ago |

How to Participate:

Step 1: Pick your category of involvement (i.e. music, arts, dance, etc.)

Step 2: Audition (original & zonal)

Step 3: Post pics and videos on KingsChat with these approved hashtags

#TUMACS22

#ROADToLFMA2022

#LFMA2022

#YourZone

Contact your LMAM zonal co-ordinator for more information.

Location: Loveworld Campgrounds - Asese, Nigeria

To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at alphatv.global

musicfestivaldanceceremonyartsseminarsworkshops

