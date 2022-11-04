Loveworld Festival of Music & Arts - 3rd Edition | November 23rd to 27th, 2022 - How Can You Participate?

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How to Participate:
Step 1: Pick your category of involvement (i.e. music, arts, dance, etc.)
Step 2: Audition (original & zonal)
Step 3: Post pics and videos on KingsChat with these approved hashtags
#TUMACS22
#ROADToLFMA2022
#LFMA2022
#YourZone
Contact your LMAM zonal co-ordinator for more information.
Location: Loveworld Campgrounds - Asese, Nigeria
To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at alphatv.global