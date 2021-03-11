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Dr Mike Yeadon, the fit and well don't need a vaccine and the passports are not permitted in law.
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51 views • March 11, 2021
Dr Mike Yeadon, the fit and well don't need a vaccine and the passports are not permitted in law. People cannot be coerced, they have to give their informed consent.
How does anyone know when or if there will be a further breakout of covid in the future, has it been planned?
How does anyone know when or if there will be a further breakout of covid in the future, has it been planned?
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