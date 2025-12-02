Cambridge professor on stage:

“If you think spraying chemicals to dim the sun is ‘playing God’… the only alternative is to cull the human population back to 1 billion. Anyone volunteer?”

Dead silence.

Then he laughs: “Didn’t think so. Get over it — we now have a permanent duty to manage the planet.”



This is NOT a conspiracy clip from 2015.

This is 2025. This is the director of Cambridge’s Centre for Climate Repair.



And the UK just created a secretive DARPA-style agency called ARIA — £800 million of taxpayer money, zero FOIA, zero accountability — that is RIGHT NOW funding real-world experiments to spray particles into the stratosphere to block the sun.



Harvard’s SCoPEx got shut down after global backlash.

So Bill Gates & friends simply moved it to Britain.

Over 160,000 British citizens forced their government to respond to a petition demanding ALL geoengineering be banned.

Government’s official reply: “We have no plans to deploy.”

Translation: ARIA is doing it anyway, behind closed doors.



Meanwhile in America, venture-backed startups are already releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere and selling “cooling credits” like crypto.



They are literally dimming the sun that grows your food, gives you vitamin D, and keeps Earth alive — without asking a single person on the planet for permission.



Watch the full 7:47 exposé — unedited quotes, funding docs, government statements



One question for you right now:

Do you consent to billionaires and unelected bureaucrats permanently controlling how much sunlight reaches Earth?



