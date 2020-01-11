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Leo Zagami Predicts The Future Again! Swedish Church Desecrates The Last Supper
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30 views • January 11, 2020
Leo Zagami joins Owen to discuss the shocking disrespect of Christianity being displayed on the left by evidence of their distorting Jesus Christ as a gay man and Adam and Even as tempted by the same sex. Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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