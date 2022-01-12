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Ginny Miller interviews Bonnie Munz, Legal Nurse Consultant, Part 1
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70 views • January 12, 2022
I had a wonderful time interviewing Bonnie Munz, Legal Nurse Consultant. We discuss how she is assisting lawyers and Children's Health Defense in gathering information for their cases against the COVID mandates and evidence that helps prove cases of adverse reactions to the experimental injections.
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