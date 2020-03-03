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Styxhexenhammer666 on Kavanaugh
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70 views • March 03, 2020
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Voice of Styxhexenhammer666 from:
The WSJ Rejects the Assumption of Guilt for Kavanaugh... Why Not for Youtubers?
Published on Sep 23, 2018
Modeled and Animated in Blender.
Sound effects from https://freesound.org/
Thought I would try to see how quickly I could turn out a new piece.
It would have been done yesterday, but I messed up the rendering process (That takes 10 hours). Forgot to apply a color, and when it was done Styx had a mouth full of black teeth. He looked like a homeless crack addict. So I had to redo it.
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LnITsLlDkXM3/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVUXHa1JfNnnc4u3q7j-5Q
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@InfoToons:c
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/infotoons
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/Infotoons
Gab: https://gab.com/Infotoons
Twitter: (Where I have a massive following) https://twitter.com/Infotoons1
Voice of Styxhexenhammer666 from:
The WSJ Rejects the Assumption of Guilt for Kavanaugh... Why Not for Youtubers?
Published on Sep 23, 2018
Modeled and Animated in Blender.
Sound effects from https://freesound.org/
Thought I would try to see how quickly I could turn out a new piece.
It would have been done yesterday, but I messed up the rendering process (That takes 10 hours). Forgot to apply a color, and when it was done Styx had a mouth full of black teeth. He looked like a homeless crack addict. So I had to redo it.
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