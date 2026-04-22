*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). The reason why Japan has to use androids to fill the declining birthrate & deficiency of labor workers, instead of using Satan Lucifer Allah’s Kaaba AI “black goo” femtobot infested hive-mind “fallen angel demon-possessed” human specie Muslims & the nephilim dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim reincarnating Canaanite giants pedophile cannibal Satanist Edomite-bloodline globalist elite Muslim radicals in cloned hybrid human-looking avatar bodies is all because of their Satan Lucifer’s "fallen angel spirit guides demon-possessed" Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” feminist witch earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers' post-1960s feminist culture corruption & women working jobs now & men not wanting to marry women anymore to be money slaves and die early & destruction of the family & destruction of fertility using poison in food & vaccines & the fallen angel reptilian Satanist elites' depopulation agenda. As always, the depopulation agenda Western feminist nations’ transvestite fallen angel “12 million children child-trafficking Satanist blood sacrifice human soul energy parasitical industry” spirit guides’ servants, who are the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Freemason secret society Korean-ancestry “war criminals reincarnating descendants demon spirit “fake humans” “fake gender” “fake Japanese” Japanese politicians are either extremely stupid or they are carrying out Satan Lucifer’s extermination of the human specie and replacement with the nephilim reptilian specie, so they are doing all kinds of fake useless surface things to try to make the Japanese birth rate rise, but they are not resolving the basic fundamental issues that will restore God’s godly order prescribed for his human specie. When you let a bunch of dumb sick perverted evil murderous greedy scumbag nephilim reptilian demon spirit genocidal psychopaths run a nation, instead of God’s real Christians, then you are bound to corrupt humankind slowly but surely until God’s Noah’s days & Jeremiah’s days & Jesus’ days judgment will come upon that civilization. These reptilian politicians pay themselves millions of dollars of salary and have extravagant political party events and are geniuses in power-grabbing from the human specie and deceiving Japanese women, but they have no common sense to run the human specie civilization or have eugenics eradication intentions just as in Noah’s Atlantis flood days. Judgment is coming and they will all die and end up in the lake of fire, and they will take millions of souls with them, so their judgment will be greater. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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