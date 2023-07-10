Business Podcast | Learn How Steve Currington Has Been Able to Achieve Massive Success Over the Past 8 Years As a Direct Result of Implementing Clay Clark's Proven Systems, Processes & Best-Practice Strategies

Learn More About Steve Currington's Success Story Today HERE:

www.SteveCurrington.com

Business Podcast | The Importance of Installing Quality Control Circles & Feedback Loops | “There Is Only One Way to Avoid Criticism: Do Nothing, Say Nothing And Be Nothing.” - Aristotle + Celebrating the 100X Growth of FullPackageMedia.com

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

Show Audio: https://rumble.com/v23mywc-business-podcast-dr.-zoellner-and-clay-clark-teach-how-to-build-a-successfu.html

Learn More About Steve Currington and the Mortgage Services That He Provides Today At: www.SteveCurrington.com

Entrepreneurship 101:

Step 1 - Find Problems That World Wants to Solve

Step 2 - Solve the Problems That the World Wants to Solve

Step 3 - Sell the Solution

Step 4 - Nail It and Scale It

How to Decrease Your Business’ Reliance Upon You?

Step 1 - Improve Your Branding

Step 2 - Create a Turn-Key Marketing System

Website

Pre-Written Emails

Dream 100 Marketing System

Pre-Written Script

Step 3 - Create a Turn-Key Sales System and Workflow

Step 4 - Weekly Optimize the Business to Prevent Drifting

Step 5 - Install a Tracking Sheet

Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/



