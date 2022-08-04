Ask Dr. Jane: Are New Monkeypox Infections A Result Of 'Gain Of Function' Research

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Stew Peters Show
It’s Wednesday and Dr. Jane Ruby returns for #AskDrJaneWednesday !!
She has a new Q & A that you are going to want to watch!
Is there a cure or detox for shingles?
Is Fauci ACTUALLY vaccinated?
Has Monkeypox been manipulated with “Gain of Function” to make it more infectious?
She answers all of these questions & MORE!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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