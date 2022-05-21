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Craving Of A Sluggard
Proverbs 21:25-26 (NIV)
25 The craving of a sluggard will be the death of him,
because his hands refuse to work.
26 All day long he craves for more,
but the righteous give without sparing.
Proverbs Club Commentary
A loafer craves improvement, but receives nothing,
because he is too lazy to work.
The Righteous can give generously because God blesses their labor.
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