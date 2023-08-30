Why Did The Disciples Follow Jesus?

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-did-disciples-follow-jesus





We’ve got a quick lesson here [with] what we were talking about earlier, that is absolute surrender, Lord whatever you want. We sing the song, “Take my life and let it be, consecrated, Lord, to thee, you know, take my hands and my feet…” This is the second time that Christ calls Peter. The first time is in John’s gospel chapter 1. Well, here we have the first time that Simon Peter was called. In other words here in Matthew, he was not unacquainted with Jesus, although he’s out fishing. It says, “Again the next day after John stood, and two of his disciples; And looking upon Jesus as he walked, he saith Behold the Lamb of God!” verse 36. “And the two disciples heard him speak and they followed Jesus.” and so forth. It says, “One of the two,' that’s verse 40, “which heard John speak and followed him, was Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother.”





