Why Did The Disciples Follow Jesus?

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-did-disciples-follow-jesus
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
We’ve got a quick lesson here [with] what we were talking about earlier, that is absolute surrender, Lord whatever you want. We sing the song, “Take my life and let it be, consecrated, Lord, to thee, you know, take my hands and my feet…” This is the second time that Christ calls Peter. The first time is in John’s gospel chapter 1. Well, here we have the first time that Simon Peter was called. In other words here in Matthew, he was not unacquainted with Jesus, although he’s out fishing. It says, “Again the next day after John stood, and two of his disciples; And looking upon Jesus as he walked, he saith Behold the Lamb of God!” verse 36. “And the two disciples heard him speak and they followed Jesus.” and so forth. It says, “One of the two,' that’s verse 40, “which heard John speak and followed him, was Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother.”
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.