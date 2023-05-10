Create New Account
Hidden Secrets of Money, Episode 3: From Dollar Crisis to Golden Opportunity
21 views
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 15 hours ago |

Mike was asked to speak at an event in Singapore and to give his opinion on the future of the US Dollar. His presentation was titled 'Death Of The Dollar Standard' and showed very clearly that the Dollar Standard is developing serious cracks, and will likely split at the seams during this decade. How will this affect you? It's not all doom and gloom, as you'll learn from watching the video.

Keywords
fiat currencydebtponzi schememike maloneyhidden secrets of money

