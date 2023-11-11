Create New Account
Jesus Appeared in My Room - This Changed Everything! | Rabbi Schneider
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Dec 9, 2021


Everything changed when a young Kirt Schneider, a Jewish boy from a small conservative Jewish community had a vision in the night of the one he would call his Savior. Left with revelation, young Schneider would embark on a journey of hardship, forgiveness and the ultimate discovery of the love of God, through Yeshua Hamaschiach. This is his story!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wfHWYbx9hQ

