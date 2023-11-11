Jesus Appeared in My Room - This Changed Everything! | Rabbi Schneider

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Dec 9, 2021
Everything changed when a young Kirt Schneider, a Jewish boy from a small conservative Jewish community had a vision in the night of the one he would call his Savior. Left with revelation, young Schneider would embark on a journey of hardship, forgiveness and the ultimate discovery of the love of God, through Yeshua Hamaschiach. This is his story!
**********************************************
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** PRAYER REQUEST **** https://djj.show/Pray4me
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/ro7
**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/rtq
***** Called to Breakthrough: An Autobiography: https://djj.show/3a1
**********************************************
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wfHWYbx9hQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.