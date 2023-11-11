Jesus Appeared in My Room - This Changed Everything! | Rabbi Schneider

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider





Dec 9, 2021





Everything changed when a young Kirt Schneider, a Jewish boy from a small conservative Jewish community had a vision in the night of the one he would call his Savior. Left with revelation, young Schneider would embark on a journey of hardship, forgiveness and the ultimate discovery of the love of God, through Yeshua Hamaschiach. This is his story!





**********************************************

**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus

**** PRAYER REQUEST **** https://djj.show/Pray4me

**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/ro7

**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/rtq

***** Called to Breakthrough: An Autobiography: https://djj.show/3a1

**********************************************





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wfHWYbx9hQ