The Make America Great Again satanic cult that worships the Beast Donald Trump, 666

The son of perdition/antichrist





Daniel 11:39

King James Version

...and shall divide the land for gain.





Joel 3:2

King James Version

I will also gather all nations,

and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat,

and will plead with them there for my people and for my heritage Israel,

whom they have scattered among the nations, and parted my land.





Daniel 8:13-14

King James Version

13 how long the host to be trodden under foot?

14 And he said unto me, Unto two thousand and three hundred days; then shall the sanctuary be cleansed.





2300 - 1290 = 1010





Daniel 8:23-25

King James Version

23 And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors have come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up.

24 And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy (corrupt שָׁחַת šahat) wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practice, and shall destroy (corrupt שָׁחַת šahat) the mighty and the holy people. (Daniel 7 and Revelation 13)

25 And through his policy also he shall cause deceit ( מִרְמָה mirmâ) to prosper in his hand, and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace (prosperity h7962 שַׁלְוָה šalwâ) shall destroy many:





Peace and Prosperity





Daniel 11:21-24

King James Version

21 And in his estate shall stand up a vile person, to whom they shall not give the honor of the kingdom:

22 but he shall come in peaceably (prosperity h7962 שַׁלְוָה šalwâ), and obtain the kingdom by flatteries.

23 And after the league made with him he shall work deceitfully: for he shall come up, and shall become strong with a small people.

24 He shall enter peaceably (prosperity h7962 שַׁלְוָה šalwâ) even upon the fattest places of the province, and he shall do that which his fathers have not done, nor his fathers' fathers.





2 Thessalonians 2:8,10-11

King James Version

8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed.

10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish ( ἀπόλλυμι apollymi); because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

11 And for this cause, God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.





•Peace Deal





1 Thessalonians 5:2

King James Version

For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.





•War Sons of Light against Sons of Darkness





1 Thessalonians 5:4

King James Version

But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness.





• Armor of God





1 Thessalonians 5:8

King James Version

But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love; and for a helmet, the hope of salvation.





Daniel 11:32

King James Version

And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.





Isaiah 28:15

King James Version

Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell (go into the lake of fire) are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves:





