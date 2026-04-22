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The Spirit Realm Is Your Real World | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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You’re a Spirit being living in a world of the unseen. Jesus lives in you, and the Spirit can fill you completely—so fear changes, and what you fear today can disappear as you walk with God, whose life is eternal. Healing and love reside inside you; seek Him with all your heart and you will find Him (Jer 29:13; Deut 6:5). The more you walk in the Spirit, the more the spiritual realm becomes real. You are being transformed into His image (2 Cor 3:18), entrusted with the ministry of glory by mercy.


The Spirit Realm Is Your Real World

Prophetic Time | 22 December 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


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