© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6 18 21 EnoughIsEnough The Battle Rages on Hold the Line Get INVOLVED locally Pray
Follow
2
Share
Report
71 views • June 18, 2021
Keep Drinks Ice-Cold Anywhere This Fathers Day --> :
http://www.getbevpod.com
Click The Link Above ^^ Get Dad This Amazing Gift for 29% OFF!
———————
EMERGENCY FOOD you can rely on whenever things go bad.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Pave the Way
Song by Lux-Inspira
https://artlist.io/song/61101/pave-the-way
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Parents discuss 32 year old son…died from VAX
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1320
Reporter suspended for telling truth
https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII/996
Reporter talks about HCQ
https://t.me/project_veritas/703
Green Beret was asked by FBI to help with Jan. 6
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial/4463
Unindicted Co-Conspirators in 1/6 Cases Raise Disturbing Questions of Federal Foreknowledge
https://tinyurl.com/58d7bmu7
Putin Meme
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/20434
Video with Mike Wallace speech from movie
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/20463
Nickelodean crash
https://tinyurl.com/w2bu6xzv
Gen Flynn calls in
https://t.me/QAnonMap/5017
The alien deception
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWu-tiyMfEo
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
http://www.getbevpod.com
Click The Link Above ^^ Get Dad This Amazing Gift for 29% OFF!
———————
EMERGENCY FOOD you can rely on whenever things go bad.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Pave the Way
Song by Lux-Inspira
https://artlist.io/song/61101/pave-the-way
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Parents discuss 32 year old son…died from VAX
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1320
Reporter suspended for telling truth
https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII/996
Reporter talks about HCQ
https://t.me/project_veritas/703
Green Beret was asked by FBI to help with Jan. 6
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial/4463
Unindicted Co-Conspirators in 1/6 Cases Raise Disturbing Questions of Federal Foreknowledge
https://tinyurl.com/58d7bmu7
Putin Meme
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/20434
Video with Mike Wallace speech from movie
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/20463
Nickelodean crash
https://tinyurl.com/w2bu6xzv
Gen Flynn calls in
https://t.me/QAnonMap/5017
The alien deception
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWu-tiyMfEo
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.