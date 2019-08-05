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Experiencing The Cross
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177 views • August 05, 2019
2 Corinthians 1:9 (KJV)
9 But we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God which raiseth the dead:
Job 40:3-4 (KJV)
3 Then Job answered the Lord, and said,
4 Behold, I am vile; what shall I answer thee? I will lay mine hand upon my mouth.
Mark 8:34 (KJV)
34 And when he had called the people unto him with his disciples also, he said unto them, Whosoever will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
9 But we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God which raiseth the dead:
Job 40:3-4 (KJV)
3 Then Job answered the Lord, and said,
4 Behold, I am vile; what shall I answer thee? I will lay mine hand upon my mouth.
Mark 8:34 (KJV)
34 And when he had called the people unto him with his disciples also, he said unto them, Whosoever will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
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