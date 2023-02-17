EPISODE 306: DANGER IN THE SKIES
FAA Lowers Bar on Heart Health For Pilots?; Medical Tyrants Caught on Camera; Pfizer Caught Shifting Goalposts, Again; New Legislation Targets CDC, WHO Overreach; Cochrane Review Shows Masks Didn’t Work, But this Vitamin Does; How Did Del Get So Fit?
Guests: Josh Yoder, Dr. Thomas Levy, Dr. Randall Johns, Dr. Rob Vasquez
