With No Opposition Within the CCP, Xi Jinping Will Become Even More Belligerent and Aggressive

https://gnews.org/articles/487975
Summary：10/22/2022 WION: Considering that Xi Jinping has absolutely no opposition within his own party's power structure, he will become even more belligerent and even more aggressive. He'll be able to push forward with his aggressiveness towards Taiwan, his continued consolidation of power at home, and his oppressive treatment of various populations within China.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.