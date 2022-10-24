With No Opposition Within the CCP, Xi Jinping Will Become Even More Belligerent and Aggressive

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https://gnews.org/articles/487975
Summary：10/22/2022 WION: Considering that Xi Jinping has absolutely no opposition within his own party's power structure, he will become even more belligerent and even more aggressive. He'll be able to push forward with his aggressiveness towards Taiwan, his continued consolidation of power at home, and his oppressive treatment of various populations within China.