NHS Pay Rise 2025: Scotland Takes the Lead, Westminster Under Fire

In a major update, NHS staff in Scotland are set to receive their 2025 pay rise in June — thanks to a new inflation-proof deal secured through direct negotiation. Meanwhile, NHS workers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are still waiting weeks after their raise was due.





UNISON’s Helga Pile slams the outdated UK-wide pay review system, pointing to the widening pay gap between Scottish staff and their counterparts across the UK.





Will Westminster follow Scotland’s lead, or let morale and patient care continue to suffer?





📌 Key Highlights:





Scotland’s NHS staff to get pay rise in June





Inflation-proof pay deal secured





Pay gap now over £5,000 for some roles





UNISON urges direct negotiations for all UK nations





Impacts on staffing, morale, and patient care





