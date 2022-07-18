TINA GALLO | Frank Sinatra, Silver Screen, General Hospital

Tina Gallo has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. She is an award winning actress, acting coach, director, author, speaker, and voice over artist. Tina is a life long member of The Actor’s Studio, in NYC, and has studied with the best, including Lee Strasberg, Uta Hagen, Stella Adler, Sanford Meisner and Jack Waltzer. She has extensive TV, Film, Commercial and Theater credits.

Tina started her career touring with Frank Sinatra and then studied at The Actor’s Studio in NYC before moving to Hollywood where she became best known for her role as DiDi on General Hospital.She is the founder of the Nashville Studio of Method Acting and has become a dear friend as well as my personal acting coach. If you are inspired by her story and want to join her for the next school, see the link below for how to join the studio!

For more information about Tina:

https://www.tinagallo.com/

Join her School: https://nashvillemethodactingschool.com/

———————————

Sign up for Our Newsletter 📰 – Text B4A to 22828

Patreon 💛 Account – https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222

📆 UPCOMING EVENTS 📆

JOIN US at the Launch 🚀 of ESTHERS 👑RISING CONFERENCE next SPRING 2023 🗓 Watch for REGISTRATION to open soon!

———————————

🎁SHOW SPONSORS 🎁

For the BEST COLLAGEN 👄around – https://getstarted.isagenix.com/5HDE68T9V004

LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and enjoy HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA! ☕️Esther’s “Timeless Pack” at https://b4a.mymfinity.com ~ ADD some JAVA COFFEE with Promo Code “B4A”

For COMPLETE HEALTH 🩺 try a 2 week reset with Dr Mark 👨🏽‍⚕️and Michelle 👩🏼‍⚕️Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv

Grab a pair of MyPillow 🛏 slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a Get $100 💲💲off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com

Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid 🦠within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com

——————————



Keep fighting the Good fight!

~ Tania Joy 👑

Business or media, please contact us at:

[email protected]