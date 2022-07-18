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TINA GALLO | Frank Sinatra, Silver Screen, General Hospital
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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Tina Gallo has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years.  She is an award winning actress, acting coach, director, author, speaker, and voice over artist. Tina is a life long member of The Actor’s Studio, in NYC, and has studied with the best, including Lee Strasberg, Uta Hagen, Stella Adler, Sanford Meisner and Jack Waltzer.  She has extensive TV, Film, Commercial and Theater credits.  

Tina started her career touring with Frank Sinatra and then studied at The Actor’s Studio in NYC before moving to Hollywood where she became best known for her role as DiDi on General Hospital.She is the founder of the Nashville Studio of Method Acting and has become a dear friend as well as my personal acting coach.  If you are inspired by her story and want to join her for the next school, see the link below for how to join the studio!

For more information about Tina: 

 https://www.tinagallo.com/

Join her School: https://nashvillemethodactingschool.com/

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JOIN US at the Launch 🚀 of ESTHERS 👑RISING CONFERENCE next SPRING  2023 🗓 Watch for REGISTRATION to open soon! 

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