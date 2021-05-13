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MSM Fail
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40 views • May 13, 2021
This is a simple video but the implications are quietly impressive. An ordinary and genuine member of the public used his initiative and managed to highlight the MSM fake news fear-porn propaganda involved with Covid and masks. This video was a slight edit to a video titled MSM Propaganda Machine Exposed which was sourced from the MediaGiant channel.
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