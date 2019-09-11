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The Ambidextral Gunfighter - Review of the Desert Tech MDR (308)
Desert Tech
www.deserttech.com
MDR playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
The Ambidextral Gunfighter series playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Muzzle brake review
https://youtu.be/0qDf6Xf0rR4
Tarkov video
https://youtu.be/akpyf3e1xlE
Appleseed Prep
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Hayden Precision Rifles now offers barrel length options.
https://youtu.be/5KdodVRdpw8
Free booklet, The Ambidextral Gunfighter
www.ambgun.com