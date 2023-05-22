Local residents report the presence of Russian armored vehicles on the roads in the direction of Grayvoron. The footage shows a BMP-2 with identification marks of the RF Armed Forces.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.