Wagner Received 10 million Applications From Americans to Join the Russian Mercenary Group. At the moment they are considering 1 million of those applicants for employment.

213 views • February 10, 2023

United States is Destroyed From Within, with some Russian propaganda?

Wagner Received 10 million Applications From Americans to Join the Russian Mercenary Group. At the moment they are considering 1 million of those applicants for employment.

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