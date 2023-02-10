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Wagner Received 10 million Applications From Americans to Join the Russian Mercenary Group. At the moment they are considering 1 million of those applicants for employment.
recorded from live RT broadcast, feb, 10, 2023
Watch the Russian recruitmet ad here, starts at 8.15
United States is Destroyed From Within, with some Russian propaganda?
https://www.brighteon.com/424a4707-5d11-49cb-b388-65475d195551
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wzfQTlvuENak/