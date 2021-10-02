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Adrenochrome, Pawlowski. illuminati
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96 views • October 02, 2021
1. A letter sent to Joe Biden by the National School Boards Association (NSBA) is requesting that parents who are upset about mask and vaccine mandates be deemed domestic terrorists.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/national-school-boards-association-asks-biden-to-treat-angry-parents-like-domestic-terrorists/
2. FBI Admits They Don’t Even Track Antifa Violence. They are Sorospaid brownshirts protecting the democrats and Bidenregime. KKK is the real danger.
https://www.brighteon.com/83b01dfd-fc8d-4fad-8886-3e54d4a8d5ff
3. Pfizer's New Miracle Covid-19 Pill Based on Ivermectin. When they see that they cannot stop the medicine they decided to make money from it.
https://www.brighteon.com/a682d336-25eb-416e-a991-de50d9bd47b3
4. Exclusive Phone Interview With Pastor Artur Pawlowski Behind Bars Following Latest Arrest for not wearing a mask. Canada is following Australia.
https://www.brighteon.com/2c60d593-aebb-43e4-9b78-42bf605d2fe0
5. The Illuminati Agenda, Sean Stone And Guests Spell It Out. The devil is working in full daylight and if you cant see it you are a blind useful idiot.
https://www.brighteon.com/e1620036-c8e9-4881-a10e-da13ffd4ea93
https://www.infowars.com/posts/national-school-boards-association-asks-biden-to-treat-angry-parents-like-domestic-terrorists/
2. FBI Admits They Don’t Even Track Antifa Violence. They are Sorospaid brownshirts protecting the democrats and Bidenregime. KKK is the real danger.
https://www.brighteon.com/83b01dfd-fc8d-4fad-8886-3e54d4a8d5ff
3. Pfizer's New Miracle Covid-19 Pill Based on Ivermectin. When they see that they cannot stop the medicine they decided to make money from it.
https://www.brighteon.com/a682d336-25eb-416e-a991-de50d9bd47b3
4. Exclusive Phone Interview With Pastor Artur Pawlowski Behind Bars Following Latest Arrest for not wearing a mask. Canada is following Australia.
https://www.brighteon.com/2c60d593-aebb-43e4-9b78-42bf605d2fe0
5. The Illuminati Agenda, Sean Stone And Guests Spell It Out. The devil is working in full daylight and if you cant see it you are a blind useful idiot.
https://www.brighteon.com/e1620036-c8e9-4881-a10e-da13ffd4ea93
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