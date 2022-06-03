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DR. WHO..? 'IT'S NOT OVER ANYWHERE, UNTIL IT'S OVER EVERYWHERE...' BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE..! (TEDROS)
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163 views • June 03, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
DR. WHO ? 'It's NOT OVER anywhere, UNTIL it's over EVERYWHERE...'
Chief Tedros Adhanom (The Beatings Will Continue...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2QJYsistrEQB/
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
#CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/
GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES Found In Multiple COV-ID + Calendar 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COV-ID INJECT / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [COMPILATION]
(LIFE of the BLOOD / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (+) Will KILL YOU & YOUR CHILDREN Eventually
(Prof. Luis Marcelo) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/
EVIDENCE of NON-BIOLOGIC (Placebo?) BATCHES (How Bad is My Batch!)
(Team Enigma) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/
Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/
(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECT, NANO Nets; EMF / 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) [v.2]
(World EconoMIX Forum) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
(In That Moment) #SELF-ASSEMBLY
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
GRAPHENE In DENTISTRY ANESTHETIC (Argentina)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and the COV-ID 'VIRUS' / 'VACCINE' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/
ID of MICROTECH in COV-ID VACCINE VIALS
Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
ARGENTINA COVID 'Vaccine' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
Carlos Insaurralde (Argentine Prosecutor) GRAPHENE VACCINES
'They're Killing Us' (It's Official !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Szjfwn1EWCsO/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform] (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
Medical Schools... 'will have to 'rethink everything' from now on...' (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fEgSwqg8ylIB/
================
GRAPHENE https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:
MICRO-STRUCTURES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
DNA NANOTECH CRYSTALS
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GO in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VAX
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
==============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
DR. WHO ? 'It's NOT OVER anywhere, UNTIL it's over EVERYWHERE...'
Chief Tedros Adhanom (The Beatings Will Continue...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2QJYsistrEQB/
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
#CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/
GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES Found In Multiple COV-ID + Calendar 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COV-ID INJECT / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [COMPILATION]
(LIFE of the BLOOD / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (+) Will KILL YOU & YOUR CHILDREN Eventually
(Prof. Luis Marcelo) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/
EVIDENCE of NON-BIOLOGIC (Placebo?) BATCHES (How Bad is My Batch!)
(Team Enigma) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/
Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/
(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECT, NANO Nets; EMF / 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) [v.2]
(World EconoMIX Forum) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
(In That Moment) #SELF-ASSEMBLY
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
GRAPHENE In DENTISTRY ANESTHETIC (Argentina)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and the COV-ID 'VIRUS' / 'VACCINE' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/
ID of MICROTECH in COV-ID VACCINE VIALS
Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
ARGENTINA COVID 'Vaccine' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
Carlos Insaurralde (Argentine Prosecutor) GRAPHENE VACCINES
'They're Killing Us' (It's Official !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Szjfwn1EWCsO/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform] (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
Medical Schools... 'will have to 'rethink everything' from now on...' (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fEgSwqg8ylIB/
================
GRAPHENE https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:
MICRO-STRUCTURES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
DNA NANOTECH CRYSTALS
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GO in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VAX
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
==============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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