Corstet in 5 Minutes: Cryptocurrency #5 - How To Transact Business Using Cryptocurrency

In this overview of today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series with an examination of the basic concepts of cryptocurrency.



In addition to using cryptocurrency as a personal financial transaction tool, the business implications are enormous.



An increasing number of businesses are exploring ways to leverage bitcoin as a transaction tool or by holding it in reserve as an asset. Financial institutions are diligently developing strategies to get a let up on the competition with cryptocurrency, and companies with cloud-based services are leading the way by shifting cash reserves to cryptocurrency, as more businesses are adopting digital currency platforms as it becomes more mainstream day by day.



What does the business future look like with cryptocurrency?



This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we plow forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com