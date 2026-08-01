THE TRUTH ABOUT FLOCK CAMERAS! - Exposing The Surveillance State & The Modus Operandi

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the surveillance intrusion that are Flock cameras as their surveillance infrastructure is built up throughout the United States and elsewhere.





While countless people knock down Flock cameras and lawsuits explode across the board, both against so-called "vandals" as well as against police departments and Flock itself, it is important to understand why this is happening now.





As a Wichita man sues his city to take down Flock cameras, Axon cameras and Palantir take their place.





Police are using Flock cameras to stalk people. These cameras aren't just about reading license plates. They're about tracking and tracing your every move.





To be clear, they're on public property via a private company which gives them the "right" to film. However, they're abusing this right by restricting every individual's privacy in a dangerous way which will of course be built into the social credit digital ID system to come. Technocracy. The Great Reset. We've heard these terms before and alongside internet IDs, social media mandates and the mass rollout of data centers, they're being built into a hive mind.





Speaking of the word "hive," as we've seen in China as drones surveil the streets and land in hives built onto street poles, Flock is also rolling out surveillance drones that can read license plates from 2000 feet away. They then land to be charged and swapped in hives upon rooftops. This will only expand like a cancer.





Flock's CEO claims that those who oppose Flock cameras are "terrorists." He notes that DeFlock which is a site meant to track Flock cameras is one of these so-called "terrorist organizations." Interesting that he bases Flock surveillance on constitutional rights but then if anyone tracks his company, they're "terrorists." Really?





In this video, we do a macro breakdown on what Flock cameras really are, what their capabilities are and we listen to experts speak on the dangers of this massive rollout.





As people are de-banked, arrested for social media posts and normalized to the "tyranny of convenience," we must understand real world solutions before it's too late.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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