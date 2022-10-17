Discover and Rediscover, Each Day, Portals to God

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https://www.heartscenter.org - In this discourse through David
Christopher Lewis, beloved Kuthumi reassures us that despite the
difficult issues and people around the planet, there is a stream of
light and a means by which each of us can maintain a greater connection
with God. This is through the heart which is true to the holy love that
originates from our Source, God. Kindness is one of the greatest ways to
express this love and it is healing and restorative for all.
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation,
services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual
courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain,
Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in
the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered
classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation
to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and
Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and
the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual
conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your
Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and
find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during
live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect
with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During
these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song
create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection
and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find
spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and
rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank
of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also
requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
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www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de
la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias,
peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru
Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain,
Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020
aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]