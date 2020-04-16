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5G Law signed, Media silent 2020
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34 views • April 16, 2020
5G law signed by Trump. Health effects not tested. Urgent - please spread and share. Supported and fast-tracked by Military / Intelligence agencies. Roll-out and installation during lockdown. RESEARCH, and save the data you find offline.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/893
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqBwPgrX_s
https://www.brighteon.com/42d3cd7d-ac25-443e-b071-742f04c7b72c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0J3xx1w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T2R2htAaqg
https://www.rfsafe.com/5g-network-uses-nearly-same-frequency-as-weaponized-crowd-control-systems/
#filmyourhospital
#5G
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/893
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqBwPgrX_s
https://www.brighteon.com/42d3cd7d-ac25-443e-b071-742f04c7b72c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0J3xx1w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T2R2htAaqg
https://www.rfsafe.com/5g-network-uses-nearly-same-frequency-as-weaponized-crowd-control-systems/
#filmyourhospital
#5G
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