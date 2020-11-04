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The Disaster in Haiti | True News
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24 views • November 04, 2020
The real facts behind the disaster in Haiti - the only natural part of the catastrophe was the earthquake, the rest is man-made. An interview with Carl Lindskoog from the City University of New York.
He has suggested the following links for additional research:
Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti
http://ijdh.org/
Jubilee USA Network
http://www.jubileeusa.org/
Suggested Reading:
Paul Farmer, The Uses of Haiti, 3rd ed. Common Courage Press, 2006.
Josh DeWind and David H. Kinley III, Aiding Migration: The Impact of International Development Assistance in Haiti. Westview Press, 1988.
Alex Dupuy, Haiti in the World Economy: Class, Race, and Underdevelopment Since 1700, Westview Press, 1989.
He has suggested the following links for additional research:
Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti
http://ijdh.org/
Jubilee USA Network
http://www.jubileeusa.org/
Suggested Reading:
Paul Farmer, The Uses of Haiti, 3rd ed. Common Courage Press, 2006.
Josh DeWind and David H. Kinley III, Aiding Migration: The Impact of International Development Assistance in Haiti. Westview Press, 1988.
Alex Dupuy, Haiti in the World Economy: Class, Race, and Underdevelopment Since 1700, Westview Press, 1989.
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