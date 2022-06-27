NWO melt homes not trees to evict to Agenda 21 Nazi camps. Microchip will identify execution people

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). There is a deliberate burning of the humans and humanoid species’ houses and residential areas going on by the genocidal psychopathic reptilian hybrid demon spirit incarnate avatar globalist elites. These Atlantis companies like Monarch Solutions and Mobius and Umbrella are run by the fallen angel devils. They are trying to drive all people off of their land, and drive them into their Agenda 21 rabbit cage cities where they can police the people with nanites tracking microchips in their bodies and with surveillance cameras in every home and toilet, and 5G “see through roofs and walls” surveillance technology. All thoughts and emotions of the earth’s populace will be tracked by their “Mark of the Beast” AI neuralink system to monitor any rebellious or anti-government thoughts and emotions, and those who have any such thoughts or emotions will be immediately exterminated in their FEMA Nazi holocaust camps and incinerated alive. It is Nazi efficiency. It will be the World War 2 Nazi holocaust camp upgraded with high tech and on steroids. The 5G remote assassination technology can immediately heat up the brain and suffocate a person by cutting off oxygen absorption, and anyone deemed non-compliant or even have suspicions of anti-government thoughts or hatred toward leaders will immediately fall down dead as in their Wuhan China experiment of the fake 5G COVID19 Coronavirus fake pandemic. The Nazis already arrested and burned alive in incinerators millions and millions of Chinese humans and rival factions and our allies in their FEMA Nazi holocaust camp CIA ovens, so there were suddenly millions of mobile phone contracts that were terminated. It was just a small scale test by the Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid genocidal psychopathic pedophile cannibal Satanist “Planned Parenthood” Nazi eugenics globalist elites. Once the Holy Spirit is gone and the restrainer is gone from the universe, the entire universe will descend into bloodshed and extermination eugenics and hive-mind Borg automation and most of the universe’s useless eaters will be exterminated, which includes all their own Satanists and witches, too. Those who think they are safe will find out it is not so. There is a weather war going on against all the inhabitants of the earth, in order to eradicate and impoverish and displace and evict. When you have a weather war, then the totally absolutely completely dumb religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, will not realize that they are being exterminated just like the Lyrans and Orion Alliance humanoids, and they will end up as cattle for the slaughter. They will just believe it is bad weather. They want a clean and clear and systemized universe. The process will certainly not be clean and clear, but it will be brutally systematized. The “naked women’s heads fallen angel head controlled” religious Christians have no idea what we real Christians are talking about, and they think we are blabbering nonsense fiction, just as they thought Jesus is blabbering nonsense. They think we are just having strange weather, because of cow farts carbon emission as they are told by the reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers. These Draco avatar elites are warming up the earth and making earth into a desert to make it compatible for their fallen angel reptilian rebel angels of Satan Lucifer





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