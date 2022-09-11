Dr. Andrew Wakefield on waking up and what's next

Dr. Andrew Wakefield joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the release of his latest film to take on the medical mafia and vaccine industry, "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda."
www.infertilitythemovie.com
Help Andy make more films that expose corruption and save lives www.team1986.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.