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NEW MOVIE -CRIMINALITY OF THE VACCINATION INDUSTRY EXPLAINED – GOVERNMENT'S IMPUNITY PROGRAM OF FRANKENSTEIN VACCINES
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35 views • August 15, 2020
INTERESTING DISCUSSION OF FACTS IN THE NEW MOVIE ABOUT THE -CRIMINALITY OF THE VACCINATION INDUSTRY EXPLAINED – GOVERNMENT'S IMPUNITY PROGRAM OF FRANKENSTEIN VACCINES
1986theact.com
The new vaccines will cause massive damage to people for many years to come. Pharmaceutical genocide of Americans based on greed
Dr. Andrew Wakefield warns about risks of coronavirus vaccines
– FAUCI HAS RUN THIS SCAM BEFORE
https://www.brighteon.com/6124310f-ecef-4f27-80e7-ae7f5199b52c
1986theact.com
The new vaccines will cause massive damage to people for many years to come. Pharmaceutical genocide of Americans based on greed
Dr. Andrew Wakefield warns about risks of coronavirus vaccines
– FAUCI HAS RUN THIS SCAM BEFORE
https://www.brighteon.com/6124310f-ecef-4f27-80e7-ae7f5199b52c
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