RT News June 19, 2024 6AM GMT

June 19, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Vladimir Putin announces a new foundational document as a basis for ties between Russia and North Korea praising Pyongyang’s full support for Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader got a cordial reception in Pyongyang ahead of talks with Kim Jong-un. Meanwhile, the US says everyone must be concerned about Moscow’s deepening ties with Pyongyang. Russia has advised Washington to mind its own leader’s moves.